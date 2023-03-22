Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Takes Position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 8,621 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,220,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 157.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 49 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 39.3% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 78 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.25% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
In other news, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total value of $76,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,147 shares in the company, valued at $14,599,587.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert E. Landry sold 739 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $764.50, for a total transaction of $564,965.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,544,272.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,273 shares of company stock worth $21,189,979 in the last three months. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 0.1 %
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $12.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.18 by $4.38. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 35.64% and a return on equity of 22.87%. The company’s revenue was down 31.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $23.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 34.22 EPS for the current year.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $868.00 to $873.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $800.00 to $860.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $850.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $815.19.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
