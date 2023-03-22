Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 294 Shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 97,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 2.0% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $39,878,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IDXX. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 11,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,521,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 789 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter worth $46,383,000. 87.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IDXX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 25th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $582.00 to $590.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.75.

In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,723,874.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $495.40 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $482.71 and its 200 day moving average is $417.69. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $317.06 and a fifty-two week high of $560.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 61.69, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.89 EPS. IDEXX Laboratories's quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 9.58 earnings per share for the current year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

