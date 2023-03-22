Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Sells 2,295 Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,295 shares during the quarter. Novo Nordisk A/S accounts for 1.4% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $27,350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571,747 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 35.1% in the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,850,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,814,000 after buying an additional 999,342 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 289.1% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,088,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,489,000 after buying an additional 809,078 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 36,122.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 669,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,727,000 after acquiring an additional 667,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fayez Sarofim & Co lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares during the last quarter. 6.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Cowen raised their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $130.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from 925.00 to 1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $697.78.

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

NYSE NVO opened at $147.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $140.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.29. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $95.02 and a 12-month high of $147.43. The company has a market capitalization of $333.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 27th will be given a dividend of $1.1887 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 24th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.58. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Novo Nordisk A/S Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

See Also

