Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Raises Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,665 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned about 0.05% of Allegion worth $4,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ALLE. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. raised its holdings in Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Allegion by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Cambridge Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Allegion by 83.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 369 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegion by 56.1% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 437 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on Allegion from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Allegion from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Allegion in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Allegion from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Allegion from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.78.

Allegion Price Performance

Shares of Allegion stock opened at $106.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $87.33 and a 12 month high of $123.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $113.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.49.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $861.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $849.15 million. Allegion had a net margin of 14.00% and a return on equity of 61.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 6.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Allegion Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This is an increase from Allegion’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Allegion’s payout ratio is currently 34.75%.

Allegion Profile

(Get Rating)

Allegion Plc engages in the provision of security products and solutions that keep people safe, secure, and productive. It operates through the Allegion Americas and Allegion International segments. Its brands include CISA, Interflex, LCN, Schlage, SimonsVoss, and Von Duprin. The company was founded on May 9, 2013 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

