Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $21.61 Million Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,840 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 423 shares during the quarter. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.1% of Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $21,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. American National Bank raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 94.7% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 111 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $34,000. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. 90.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VRTX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $344.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $296.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $286.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $311.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $327.90.

Insider Activity at Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 89,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Reshma Kewalramani sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.05, for a total transaction of $3,150,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,227,849.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO Stuart A. Arbuckle sold 5,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.47, for a total transaction of $1,447,123.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,258,153.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,662 shares of company stock valued at $13,885,171. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRTX opened at $302.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $299.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $299.48. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52-week low of $233.01 and a 52-week high of $325.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 4.66 and a current ratio of 4.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.65. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 37.20% and a return on equity of 27.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.18 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Vertex Pharmaceuticals

Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a global biotechnology company, which engages in the business of discovering, developing, manufacturing, and commercializing small molecule drugs for patients with serious diseases. The firm focuses on development and commercializing therapies for the treatment of cystic fibrosis, infectious diseases including viral infections such as influenza and bacterial infections, autoimmune diseases such as rheumatoid arthritis, cancer, inflammatory bowel disease and neurological disorders including pain and multiple sclerosis.

