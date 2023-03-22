Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Has $14.67 Million Position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. reduced its position in shares of Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 26,838 shares during the quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.18% of Cognex worth $14,671,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGNX. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 29.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 1,277 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cognex during the 1st quarter valued at $3,102,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 608,049 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $46,913,000 after acquiring an additional 80,615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Cognex by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 32,214 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,485,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total transaction of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Theodor Krantz sold 912 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $44,131.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,845. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $29,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 16,287 shares of company stock valued at $883,325. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Price Performance

CGNX stock opened at $49.64 on Wednesday. Cognex Co. has a 52-week low of $40.21 and a 52-week high of $80.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $51.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.36 and a beta of 1.60.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $239.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.09 million. Cognex had a net margin of 21.42% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 2nd. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.76%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CGNX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Cognex from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Northcoast Research cut shares of Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Cognex from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cognex from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cognex has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $50.00.

About Cognex

Cognex Corp. engages in the provision of machine vision products and solutions. Its products include vision sensors, vision systems, 3D vision systems, barcode readers, barcode verifiers, vision software, and vision tools. Its solutions include alignment, dimensioning, item detection, edge intelligence, logistics barcode reading systems and tunnels, water identification, and tire inspection.

