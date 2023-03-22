Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 13,067 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 113,493 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,067 shares during the period. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF worth $5,613,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 4,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares in the last quarter. Titleist Asset Management LTD. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $332,000. Vigilare Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,363,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 80.3% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 224,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,126,000 after buying an additional 100,168 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock opened at $49.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.50. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a 52 week low of $49.23 and a 52 week high of $49.86.

About Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF

The Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (GSY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund seeks to outperform the Barclays Capital 1-3 Month U.S. Treasury Bill Index by investing in a diverse portfolio of investment-grade securities. GSY was launched on Feb 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.