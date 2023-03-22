BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6) Trading Up 1.2%

Shares of BayWa Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BYW6 – Get Rating) were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as €41.35 ($44.46) and last traded at €41.30 ($44.41). Approximately 10,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 26,697 shares. The stock had previously closed at €40.80 ($43.87).

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 1.2 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 8.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.84. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is €41.92 and its 200 day simple moving average is €43.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 319.80.

About BayWa Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Rating)

BayWa Aktiengesellschaft provides wholesale, retail, logistics, and support and consultancy services in Germany and internationally. The company's Renewable Energies segment plans, manages, and constructs wind farms and solar park. It is also involved in the power production activities. Its Energy segment supplies heating oil, fuels, and lubricants, as well as wood pellets and heating solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BayWa Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.