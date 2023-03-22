Basic Attention Token Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $26.24 Million (BAT)

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 22nd. One Basic Attention Token coin can now be bought for about $0.25 or 0.00000867 BTC on exchanges. Basic Attention Token has a market capitalization of $363.92 million and $26.24 million worth of Basic Attention Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Basic Attention Token has traded up 1.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Basic Attention Token Profile

Basic Attention Token’s launch date was May 31st, 2017. Basic Attention Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,484,960,320 coins. Basic Attention Token’s official Twitter account is @AttentionToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Basic Attention Token is /r/BATProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Basic Attention Token is basicattentiontoken.org.

Buying and Selling Basic Attention Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Basic Attention Token (BAT) is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 token created by Brendan Eich, co-founder of Mozilla and creator of JavaScript. It is designed to revolutionize the digital advertising industry by providing an open-source web browser called Brave, a platform that enables advertisers to pay for user attention in a cost-effective way, and a token system that rewards users for their attention and incentivizes content creators for their contributions. Brave also allows users to have more control over their online privacy and data.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basic Attention Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Basic Attention Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basic Attention Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

