Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Position Cut by Lathrop Investment Management Corp

Lathrop Investment Management Corp lowered its holdings in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,922 shares during the period. Lathrop Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 32.9% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 1,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Harbor Island Capital LLC increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Island Capital LLC now owns 129,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,287,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Bank of America by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc now owns 45,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,521,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in shares of Bank of America by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 105,163 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 5,321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 20,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Odeon Capital Group cut Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.20 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.16.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE BAC traded down $0.06 on Wednesday, hitting $28.53. 12,287,286 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,143,168. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $33.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Bank of America Co. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $44.39. The company has a market capitalization of $228.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.17 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.93%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

Insider Transactions at Bank of America

In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 105,054 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.27, for a total transaction of $3,600,200.58. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 319,803 shares in the company, valued at $10,959,648.81. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Matthew M. Koder sold 214,745 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $7,711,492.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 214,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,711,564.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corp. is a bank and financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and nonbank financial services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth and Investment Management, Global Banking, Global Markets, and All Other. The Consumer Banking segment offers credit, banking, and investment products and services to consumers and small businesses.

Featured Articles

