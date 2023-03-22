Bangor Savings Bank Sells 676 Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 676 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of ALB. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 51.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 130 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Albemarle by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 150 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Albemarle during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Albemarle in the second quarter worth $39,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 5,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.40, for a total transaction of $1,432,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 69,503 shares in the company, valued at $17,473,054.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,836 shares of company stock worth $1,917,699. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Albemarle Stock Performance

Several equities research analysts have commented on ALB shares. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Albemarle from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group dropped their target price on Albemarle from $297.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Loop Capital upped their price target on Albemarle from $397.00 to $403.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Albemarle from $298.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $308.00.

Shares of ALB opened at $226.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $261.76. The stock has a market cap of $26.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 52 week low of $185.15 and a 52 week high of $334.55.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.46 by $0.16. Albemarle had a return on equity of 37.63% and a net margin of 36.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 193.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Albemarle Co. will post 30.2 EPS for the current year.

Albemarle Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. This is a boost from Albemarle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.01%.

Albemarle Profile

(Get Rating)

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following business segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.