Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,896 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Bangor Savings Bank decreased its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 9,449 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 1,896 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Piershale Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in McDonald’s by 520.0% in the 3rd quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total transaction of $776,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $319,680. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares in the company, valued at $81,755.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.00, for a total value of $776,520.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $319,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,122 shares of company stock valued at $2,177,681 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

McDonald’s Trading Up 0.0 %

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MCD shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on McDonald’s from $298.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $292.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on McDonald’s from $279.00 to $277.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.80.

NYSE:MCD opened at $270.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $197.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.36, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $267.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.20. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $228.34 and a 1 year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.81%.

About McDonald’s

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Featured Stories

