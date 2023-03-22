Bangor Savings Bank Sells 17,761 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 17,761 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Virtu Financial were worth $1,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIRT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of Virtu Financial by 128.9% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 2nd quarter worth about $42,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Virtu Financial in the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Virtu Financial by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 8,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new position in Virtu Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 50.17% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Virtu Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Virtu Financial in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Virtu Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIRT opened at $17.85 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.44 and a beta of 0.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.23 and a 200 day moving average of $20.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a one year low of $16.26 and a one year high of $38.63.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.15). Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 29.54% and a net margin of 11.21%. The company had revenue of $274.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $299.94 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 2.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is 40.00%.

Virtu Financial Company Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in the buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

