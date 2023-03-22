Bangor Savings Bank Sells 1,713 Shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) by 27.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,713 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries were worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HII. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,748,000. Amundi increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 98.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 242,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,526,000 after acquiring an additional 120,528 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 924.3% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 117,800 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $23,494,000 after buying an additional 106,300 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 104.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 204,905 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $45,386,000 after buying an additional 104,681 shares during the period. Finally, Martingale Asset Management L P purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the third quarter valued at about $20,774,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HII shares. Barclays upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $251.22.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HII opened at $205.53 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $217.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.22 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.42% and a return on equity of 18.81%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,285,890.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total transaction of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,924 shares of company stock valued at $1,522,231 over the last 90 days. 2.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

