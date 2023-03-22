Bangor Savings Bank Sells 147 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the period. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management now owns 162,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,470,000 after purchasing an additional 4,623 shares during the period. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 59.8% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 25,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,951,000 after purchasing an additional 9,404 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $907,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 88,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,354,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $724,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

VO opened at $206.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $215.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $207.80. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $182.88 and a 1 year high of $243.78. The company has a market capitalization of $50.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 1.07.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

