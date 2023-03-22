Bangor Savings Bank Purchases 11,809 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Bangor Savings Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 276,883 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,809 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 12.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $106,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,947,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,261,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746,312 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,242,824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,420 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 16.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,832,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,167,954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229,595 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 9,189.9% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,142,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,185,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth about $352,468,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.0 %

IVV opened at $402.17 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $300.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $349.53 and a twelve month high of $464.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $402.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $392.03.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

