Bangor Savings Bank Has $5.50 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 40,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 20,331 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up about 0.7% of Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $5,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 28.5% in the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. Wealthspan Partners LLC now owns 2,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. IFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.7% in the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 4,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter.

VOE stock opened at $131.64 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $119.81 and a twelve month high of $154.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $140.41 and its 200-day moving average is $136.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

