Bangor Savings Bank Has $1.75 Million Position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Bangor Savings Bank lowered its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,730 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,753,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 1.3% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,383 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amgen by 39.2% during the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,297 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $555,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $219,000. First Western Trust Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the first quarter worth $334,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Amgen by 2.1% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,688 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,970,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amgen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Amgen from $268.00 to $258.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Amgen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $275.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, SVB Securities lowered their price target on Amgen from $282.00 to $267.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $251.44.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMGN opened at $232.95 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $244.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $254.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $223.30 and a 12-month high of $296.67.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical research company reported $4.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.04 by $0.05. Amgen had a return on equity of 359.47% and a net margin of 24.89%. The company had revenue of $6.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.36 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Amgen Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $2.13 dividend. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.36%.

Amgen Profile

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of human therapeutics. It operates through Human Therapeutics segment. The company was founded by William K. Bowes, Jr., Franklin Pitcher Johnson, Jr., George B. Rathmann, and Joseph Rubinfeld on April 8, 1980 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, CA.

