Bangor Savings Bank Cuts Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Bangor Savings Bank trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 26.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 3,515 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Syntal Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Paychex by 0.9% during the third quarter. Syntal Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc raised its position in Paychex by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,884 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.1% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,216 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Paychex by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. 71.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Paychex news, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 13,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.30, for a total transaction of $1,584,683.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 33,268 shares in the company, valued at $3,835,800.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Paychex Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $110.29 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $114.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.34. Paychex, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $105.66 and a fifty-two week high of $141.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.76 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Paychex had a return on equity of 45.50% and a net margin of 30.45%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th were issued a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 8th. Paychex’s payout ratio is currently 78.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Paychex from $121.00 to $119.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Paychex from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Paychex from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Citigroup cut their target price on Paychex from $131.00 to $119.00 in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Paychex from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Paychex presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.69.

Paychex Profile

(Get Rating)

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

