Bangor Savings Bank Buys 1,618 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Bangor Savings Bank raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,800 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,618 shares during the quarter. Bangor Savings Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 87.3% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,707,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,051,000 after purchasing an additional 5,921,464 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.1% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 104,305,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,255,647,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,632 shares in the last quarter. WealthNavi Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 36,920,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,430,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624,791 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,750,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $804,544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,831,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,436,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501,314 shares in the last quarter.

VEA stock opened at $43.80 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.93. The company has a market cap of $104.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.40 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $35.42 and a twelve month high of $49.06.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

