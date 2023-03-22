Baldrige Asset Management LLC Sells 155 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Norwood Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 183.3% in the 3rd quarter. Norwood Financial Corp now owns 170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 600.0% during the 3rd quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 73.7% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 37.94% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Price Performance

NYSEARCA GLD opened at $180.37 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $175.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.96. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $150.57 and a fifty-two week high of $186.10.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

