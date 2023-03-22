Baldrige Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 666 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 16,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 4,470.2% in the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 55,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,566,000 after buying an additional 54,537 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $278,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 67,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BIV opened at $75.77 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $71.40 and a 52 week high of $82.04. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $75.64 and a 200 day moving average of $74.86.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

