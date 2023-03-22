Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.
iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of IUSV opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00.
About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF
The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.
