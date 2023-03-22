Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $792,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 145 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $31,000.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of IUSV opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $62.05 and a 1 year high of $78.25. The stock has a market cap of $12.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $74.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.00.

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IUSV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.