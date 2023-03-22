Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $532,000 Stock Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,096 shares of the company’s stock after selling 843 shares during the period. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ESGD. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,017 shares of the company’s stock valued at $731,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 22.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 17,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 3,108 shares in the last quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $512,000. RVW Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 87.1% during the 3rd quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 421,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,632,000 after purchasing an additional 195,980 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF stock opened at $69.52 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.74 and a one year high of $75.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.53 and its 200 day moving average is $65.34. The firm has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51 and a beta of 0.86.

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.