Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $287,000 Holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,883 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,260 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUSC. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $203,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 212.1% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 73.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 24,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 10,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory lifted its position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 50.0% during the second quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 7,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,487 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of SUSC stock opened at $22.78 on Wednesday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $21.03 and a 1 year high of $25.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $22.83 and its 200-day moving average is $22.44.

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.63%. This is a positive change from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st.

(Get Rating)

The iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (SUSC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade, corporate debt, selected based on positive ESG characteristics. Holdings are optimally weighted to provide a similar risk and return characteristics of the Bloomberg US Corporate Index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SUSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.