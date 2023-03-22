Baldrige Asset Management LLC Has $1.14 Million Position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 150.0% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 163.6% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 73.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $62,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHE opened at $23.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.00. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $21.36 and a 52 week high of $28.89.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

