Baldrige Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,610 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Baldrige Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,035,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 255.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,874,931 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $511,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,502,563 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $542,728,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 337.8% in the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,032,717 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $108,332,000 after purchasing an additional 796,841 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 128.8% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 858,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $97,831,000 after purchasing an additional 483,513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 271.8% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 488,385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,691,000 after purchasing an additional 357,020 shares during the last quarter.

TIP opened at $108.49 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $108.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.58. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $104.63 and a 1 year high of $126.62.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

