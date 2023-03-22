Baldrige Asset Management LLC Acquires Shares of 18,900 EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU)

Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (NYSEARCA:BBLU – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 18,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $152,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC owned 0.12% of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BBLU. TIAA FSB purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $93,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $99,000. Finally, American Trust purchased a new stake in shares of EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF in the third quarter valued at about $880,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BBLU opened at $8.57 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.52. EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $11.26.

About EA Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF

The Ea Bridgeway Blue Chip ETF (BBLU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to provide total return through an actively managed portfolio of US large-cap stocks selected through a model-driven statistical approach with narrow ESG overlay. BBLU was launched on Jul 31, 1997 and is managed by Bridgeway.

