Baillie Gifford & Co. Raises Stock Position in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO)

Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Nio Inc – (NYSE:NIO – Get Rating) by 25.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 121,059,075 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,277,897 shares during the period. NIO makes up 1.2% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 7.25% of NIO worth $1,180,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 229.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 17,768,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,941,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367,300 shares during the last quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 145.9% in the 3rd quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 10,113,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000,000 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 151,311.5% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,919,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,917,286 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 73.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,915,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,499,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NIO by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,061,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,737,000 after acquiring an additional 2,271,730 shares during the last quarter. 30.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NIO stock traded up $0.08 on Wednesday, reaching $9.35. The stock had a trading volume of 19,058,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,006,551. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Nio Inc – has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $24.43.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on NIO shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Barclays lowered shares of NIO from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.27 price objective (down previously from $42.30) on shares of NIO in a report on Monday, November 28th. China Renaissance decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $12.30 to $10.40 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of NIO from $16.10 to $12.00 in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NIO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.58.

NIO Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. The company is also involved in the manufacture of e-powertrain, battery packs, and components; and racing management, technology development, and sales and after-sales management activities. In addition, it offers power solutions for battery charging needs; and other value-added services.

