Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $8.04 Billion Stock Holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Baillie Gifford & Co. reduced its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,786,746 shares of the company’s stock after selling 493,277 shares during the quarter. Moderna makes up about 8.4% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 11.59% of Moderna worth $8,044,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 89.9% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,443,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,934,000 after purchasing an additional 3,051,035 shares during the last quarter. Theleme Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.3% during the second quarter. Theleme Partners LLP now owns 6,354,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $907,727,000 after buying an additional 17,466 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 108.2% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,818,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,720,000 after buying an additional 1,984,458 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,503,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,483,000 after buying an additional 20,416 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 20.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,706,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,645,000 after buying an additional 459,992 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MRNA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Moderna from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Cowen upped their target price on Moderna from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. TD Cowen upgraded Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital upped their target price on Moderna from $191.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $180.80.

In other news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total value of $6,034,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,500,293.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.84, for a total value of $3,356,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,217,209 shares in the company, valued at $372,136,358.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.87, for a total transaction of $6,034,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $816,500,293.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 534,337 shares of company stock valued at $92,331,032. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:MRNA traded down $2.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $149.70. 972,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,696,593. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $166.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.73, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.03 and a fifty-two week high of $217.25. The firm has a market cap of $57.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 1.70.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by ($1.05). Moderna had a return on equity of 46.34% and a net margin of 43.41%. The company had revenue of $5.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $11.29 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

