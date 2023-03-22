Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $2.21 Billion Position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,937,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,963 shares during the quarter. Spotify Technology comprises approximately 2.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned 0.14% of Spotify Technology worth $2,205,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 142.4% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,046,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,049,000 after purchasing an additional 241,026 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 68.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 190,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,735,000 after purchasing an additional 77,379 shares in the last quarter. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on SPOT. Pivotal Research boosted their price objective on Spotify Technology from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Spotify Technology from $87.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded Spotify Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Spotify Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Shares of NYSE:SPOT traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $129.53. 559,251 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,093,161. The company has a market cap of $25.04 billion, a PE ratio of -41.69 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $115.43 and a 200 day moving average of $95.49. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52-week low of $69.29 and a 52-week high of $160.06.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $3.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.26 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 17.78% and a negative net margin of 3.48%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. It operates through the Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices.

