Baillie Gifford & Co. Has $1.63 Billion Stake in Ferrari (NYSE:RACE)

Baillie Gifford & Co. decreased its position in shares of Ferrari (NYSE:RACE – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,641,849 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,532,845 shares during the period. Ferrari accounts for 1.7% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned approximately 4.14% of Ferrari worth $1,632,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 47.5% during the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 149 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.0% in the third quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in Ferrari by 1.7% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Ferrari by 1.6% during the third quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in Ferrari by 3.8% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RACE traded up $0.90 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $267.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 382,606. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $257.28 and a 200 day moving average of $223.11. Ferrari has a twelve month low of $167.45 and a twelve month high of $274.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.11, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Ferrari ( NYSE:RACE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.01. Ferrari had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 38.78%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ferrari will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on RACE shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $274.00 to $330.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from €261.00 ($280.65) to €265.00 ($284.95) in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ferrari in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Ferrari from $290.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ferrari has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $253.06.

Ferrari NV is a holding company, which engages in the design, engineering, production, and sale of luxury sports cars. The firm’s models include the F12Berlinetta, 488GTB, 488 Spider, 458 Speciale, California T, the LaFerrari Hybrid, LaFerrari, and the FF four-wheel drive. It participates in car racing such as Formula One.

