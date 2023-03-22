Baillie Gifford & Co. Acquires 227,675 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,833,641 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 227,675 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 3.3% of Baillie Gifford & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Baillie Gifford & Co. owned about 0.37% of Amazon.com worth $3,178,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 24,839 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,807,000 after purchasing an additional 451 shares during the period. Bassett Hargrove Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,120,000. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 313,317 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $35,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 4,185,666 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $472,980,000 after purchasing an additional 32,781 shares during the period. Finally, West Coast Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at $210,000. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Amazon.com stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $100.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,731,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,749,031. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $81.43 and a one year high of $170.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The e-commerce giant reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.12). Amazon.com had a positive return on equity of 5.33% and a negative net margin of 0.53%. The firm had revenue of $149.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.39 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $160.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $142.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.72.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.80, for a total transaction of $375,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 560,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,555,952.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.91, for a total value of $332,185.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 119,780 shares in the company, valued at $11,368,319.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,394 shares of company stock valued at $6,994,626 over the last three months. 12.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc is a multinational technology company, which engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment is involved in the retail sales of consumer products including from sellers and subscriptions through North America-focused online and physical stores.

