Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BW) COO Purchases $39,375.00 in Stock

Posted by on Mar 22nd, 2023

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:BWGet Rating) COO Jimmy B. Morgan bought 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $39,375.00. Following the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 406,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,293. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of BW traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 109,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 392,725. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.89 and a 1-year high of $8.76. The stock has a market cap of $526.17 million, a P/E ratio of -13.79 and a beta of 1.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.36.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BW shares. TheStreet downgraded Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BW. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 192.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,641 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 2nd quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. 83.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of fossil and renewable power generation and environmental equipment. It operates through the following segments: B&W Renewable, B&W Environmental, and B&W Thermal. The B&W Renewable segment supports a circular economy, diverting waste from landfills to use for power generation and replacing fossil fuels, while recovering metals and reducing emissions.

