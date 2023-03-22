B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.
B2Gold Stock Performance
Shares of BTG opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.94.
About B2Gold
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on B2Gold (BTG)
- On Holding AG Sprints Higher on Margin Expansion and Guidance
- Price Growth & Yield: For That Magical Combo, Leave the U.S.
- Game-Changing News For Tesla Investors
- DOW New Hghs Coming Sooner Than Later
- The Tide Is Turning For Harley-Davidson
Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.