B2Gold (NYSE:BTG) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of B2Gold (NYSE:BTG – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Saturday.

B2Gold Stock Performance

Shares of BTG opened at $3.59 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.43, a quick ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. B2Gold has a 12 month low of $2.81 and a 12 month high of $5.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.36 and a beta of 0.94.

Get B2Gold alerts:

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

B2Gold Corp. is an exploration company, which engages in the acquisition and development of mineral properties. It operates through the following segments: Fekola Mine, Otjikoto Mine, Masbate Mine, Libertad Mine, and Limon Mine. The company was founded by Mark Anthony Corra, Thomas A. Garagan, Clive Thomas Johnson and Roger Thomas Richer on November 30, 2006 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.