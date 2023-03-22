B. Riley Financial Inc. Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS)

B. Riley Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 840,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000. PlayAGS accounts for 1.0% of B. Riley Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. B. Riley Financial Inc. owned about 2.23% of PlayAGS at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $27,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PlayAGS in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in PlayAGS in the second quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Institutional investors own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of PlayAGS from $8.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

PlayAGS Stock Performance

PlayAGS Profile

Shares of AGS stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $6.89. 141,890 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 429,360. PlayAGS Inc has a 12-month low of $4.21 and a 12-month high of $8.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.14.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

