Azimut Exploration (OTCMKTS:AZMTF) Trading Down 1.6%

Azimut Exploration Inc. (OTCMKTS:AZMTF – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 1.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.88 and last traded at $0.88. Approximately 1,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 10,243 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.89.
Azimut Exploration Price Performance
The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.63.
Azimut Exploration Company Profile
Azimut Exploration, Inc operates as an exploration company. It engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties. The firm’s properties include Nunavik and James Bay. The company was founded on March 19, 1986 and is headquartered in Longueuil, Canada.
