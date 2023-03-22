Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU) Stock Price Down 0.5%

Shares of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Rating) dropped 0.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.18 and last traded at $46.19. Approximately 15,145 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 17% from the average daily volume of 18,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.41.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.54.

Get Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF stock. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its stake in Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:AVMU – Get Rating) by 84.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,868 shares during the quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC owned 5.59% of Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF (AVMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in investment-grade US municipal securities. AVMU was launched on Dec 8, 2020 and is managed by American Century Investments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantis Core Municipal Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.