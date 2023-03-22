AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) Sets New 52-Week Low at $157.32

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $157.32 and last traded at $160.35, with a volume of 113675 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.08.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut AvalonBay Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $206.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut AvalonBay Communities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $194.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $175.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on AvalonBay Communities in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $186.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, AvalonBay Communities presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $202.78.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $173.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $174.77. The stock has a market cap of $22.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.86, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.04.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $1.65 dividend. This is a positive change from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.59. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.16%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 78.42%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.1% in the third quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 1.8% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,351 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,920 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marcum Wealth LLC grew its holdings in AvalonBay Communities by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 1,239 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.30% of the company’s stock.

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

