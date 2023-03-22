Avalanche (AVAX) Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.69 Billion

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. One Avalanche coin can now be bought for $17.46 or 0.00062232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Avalanche has traded 1.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Avalanche has a market capitalization of $5.69 billion and $199.46 million worth of Avalanche was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.83 or 0.00042170 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0634 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0710 or 0.00000253 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00007261 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00018576 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000917 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00003404 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0539 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001382 BTC.

About Avalanche

AVAX uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 21st, 2020. Avalanche’s total supply is 421,694,804 coins and its circulating supply is 325,632,084 coins. Avalanche’s official website is avax.network. Avalanche’s official message board is medium.com/avalancheavax. Avalanche’s official Twitter account is @avalancheavax and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Avalanche is https://reddit.com/r/avax and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Avalanche Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Avalanche (AVAX) is an open-source platform for launching decentralized finance applications and enterprise blockchain deployments in one interoperable, highly scalable ecosystem. Launched its mainnet in September 2020, it is capable of processing 4,500+ transactions per second, and has security thresholds well-above the 51% standards of other networks. It was created by a team of developers, academics and entrepreneurs led by Dr. Emin Gün Sirer.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Avalanche directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Avalanche should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Avalanche using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

