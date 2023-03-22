ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF) Price Target Lowered to C$49.00 at Credit Suisse Group

ATCO (OTCMKTS:ACLLF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from C$51.00 to C$49.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Scotiabank started coverage on ATCO in a report on Thursday, February 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on ATCO from C$53.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd.

ATCO Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACLLF traded down $0.61 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.29. 4,820 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,568. ATCO has a 12-month low of $28.75 and a 12-month high of $38.85. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.67.

About ATCO

ATCO Ltd. engages in the structures and logistics, utilities and ports & transportation logistics business. It operates through the following segments: Structures & Logistics, Electricity, Pipelines & Liquids, Neltume Ports and Corporate & Other. The Structures & Logistics segment provides workforce housing, innovative modular facilities, construction, site support services, and logistics and operations management.

