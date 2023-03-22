Arweave (AR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $291.17 Million

Arweave (AR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on March 21st. Arweave has a market cap of $291.17 million and approximately $22.15 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $8.72 or 0.00031107 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Arweave has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Arweave alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $28,029.11 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $133.20 or 0.00475230 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $37.04 or 0.00132145 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000628 BTC.

About Arweave

AR is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2018. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. The Reddit community for Arweave is https://reddit.com/r/arweave and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave. Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org. Arweave’s official Twitter account is @arweaveteam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time.

As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting”

Buying and Selling Arweave

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.