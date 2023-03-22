Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) Given a €2.50 Price Target at Baader Bank

Aroundtown (ETR:AT1 – Get Rating) has been given a €2.50 ($2.69) price objective by equities researchers at Baader Bank in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Baader Bank’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 30.79% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €2.90 ($3.12) price objective on shares of Aroundtown in a research note on Friday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €2.60 ($2.80) price objective on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley set a €2.00 ($2.15) price objective on Aroundtown in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Berenberg Bank set a €3.00 ($3.23) target price on Aroundtown in a report on Monday, January 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €3.00 ($3.23) price target on Aroundtown in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th.

Get Aroundtown alerts:

Aroundtown Trading Down 1.9 %

Aroundtown stock traded down €0.04 ($0.04) during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching €1.91 ($2.06). 8,613,294 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,550,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.78, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.94, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 3.24. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €1.73 ($1.86) and a fifty-two week high of €5.67 ($6.10). The firm’s 50 day moving average is €2.54 and its 200-day moving average is €2.40.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aroundtown Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aroundtown and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.