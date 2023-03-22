Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,478,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VIG. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 31,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,243,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after buying an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $2,414,000. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 162,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,001,000 after buying an additional 29,228 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $151.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52 week low of $132.64 and a 52 week high of $165.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $153.77 and a 200-day moving average of $150.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.