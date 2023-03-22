Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $62.87 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,872,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 8.3% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 22,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VGT opened at $371.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.89.

About Vanguard Information Technology ETF

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.