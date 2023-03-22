Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Takes $62.87 Million Position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 196,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $62,872,000. Vanguard Information Technology ETF comprises 8.3% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position.
A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gallacher Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $870,000. First Financial Corp IN raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 22,387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,150,000 after buying an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 7,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period.
Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Up 1.1 %
NYSEARCA VGT opened at $371.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $45.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $291.61 and a twelve month high of $429.56. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $354.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $336.89.
About Vanguard Information Technology ETF
Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).
