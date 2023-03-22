Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:VTEB – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $733,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VTEB. Creative Planning increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 35.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,523,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,786,000 after buying an additional 4,564,851 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 337.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,817,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,815,000 after buying an additional 2,944,359 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 13,893,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,850,000 after buying an additional 2,746,182 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 159.7% during the 3rd quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 4,352,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,546,000 after buying an additional 2,676,545 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB increased its stake in Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF by 78.8% during the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 4,809,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,037,000 after buying an additional 2,119,374 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Stock Performance

VTEB stock opened at $50.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.40. Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $47.38 and a 1 year high of $52.01.

Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Tax-Exempt Bond ETF (VTEB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade debt issued by state and local governments and agencies. Interest is exempt from US income tax and from AMT. VTEB was launched on Aug 21, 2015 and is managed by Vanguard.

