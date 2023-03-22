Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after buying an additional 367,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after buying an additional 328,235 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,655,000 after buying an additional 294,564 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.7 %
Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.88.
Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.
Consolidated Edison Company Profile
Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.
