Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Makes New $1.15 Million Investment in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,054 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,149,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Consolidated Edison by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,918,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,680,664,000 after purchasing an additional 483,980 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 98.8% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 740,044 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,464,000 after buying an additional 367,856 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 97.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 694,668 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,063,000 after buying an additional 342,000 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 1,601,465 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,230,000 after buying an additional 328,235 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,360,277 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $116,655,000 after buying an additional 294,564 shares during the period. 64.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Consolidated Edison alerts:

Consolidated Edison Stock Up 0.7 %

Consolidated Edison stock opened at $93.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $33.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.96, a P/E/G ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $78.10 and a fifty-two week high of $102.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $93.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.88.

Consolidated Edison Increases Dividend

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.18 billion. Consolidated Edison had a net margin of 10.59% and a return on equity of 7.79%. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This is a positive change from Consolidated Edison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.45%. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is currently 69.38%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ED. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $88.00 to $87.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Argus raised shares of Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $95.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Consolidated Edison in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.92.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Consolidated Edison, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery. It operates through the following segments: Consolidated Edison Company of New York (CECONY), Orange and Rockland Utilities(O&R), Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses and Con Edison Transmission.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Consolidated Edison Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Consolidated Edison and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.