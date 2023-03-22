Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Invests $4.75 Million in iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF (BATS:SMMD – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 89,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,752,000. iShares Russell 2500 ETF accounts for 0.6% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 1.9% during the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 3.3% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 14,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2500 ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 26,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 2500 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of SMMD opened at $53.89 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $54.83. iShares Russell 2500 ETF has a one year low of $38.91 and a one year high of $45.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.98 million, a PE ratio of 12.68 and a beta of 1.14.

iShares Russell 2500 ETF Profile

The iShares Russell 2500 ETF (SMMD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2500 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US companies ranked 501-3,000 by market cap. SMMD was launched on Jul 6, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.