Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,033 Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $557,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Key Financial Inc boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Providence First Trust Co bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance
VB opened at $186.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $196.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $189.15. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $168.65 and a 52-week high of $219.35.
Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile
The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.
