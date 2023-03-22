Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. Acquires New Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 85,702 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,899,000. United Parcel Service comprises approximately 2.0% of Armstrong Advisory Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 68.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,919,598 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $310,092,000 after purchasing an additional 781,505 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,099,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,839,176,000 after buying an additional 601,166 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 780.2% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 639,957 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $116,819,000 after buying an additional 567,251 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 55.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 987,042 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $159,448,000 after buying an additional 353,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in United Parcel Service in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $43,705,000. 58.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $214.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on United Parcel Service from $196.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group set a $206.00 target price on United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Raymond James cut their price objective on United Parcel Service from $210.00 to $207.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $181.00 price objective on United Parcel Service in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $194.19.

United Parcel Service Stock Up 1.8 %

UPS stock opened at $186.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.87 and a 52-week high of $223.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $183.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $178.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.08.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.59 by $0.03. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 66.10%. The company had revenue of $27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 11.45 EPS for the current year.

United Parcel Service Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a $1.62 dividend. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. This is a boost from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.52. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.09%.

United Parcel Service announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 31st that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the transportation company to reacquire up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total value of $3,466,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares in the company, valued at $2,130,585.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Parcel Service news, insider Laura J. Lane sold 14,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.16, for a total transaction of $2,604,164.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Brian Newman sold 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.46, for a total transaction of $3,466,740.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,130,585.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 54,341 shares of company stock worth $9,848,061. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Parcel Service, Inc is a package delivery company, which engages in the provision of global supply chain management solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain Solutions. The U.S. Domestic Package segment includes time-definite delivery of letters, documents, and packages.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.